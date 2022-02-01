PTIC Brahman heifers return $2560/hd

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 4577 head last week with yearling and grown heifers and steers accounting for a majority of the offering.

Station mated cows and calves sold to a 90 per cent clearance with the category averaging $3372/hd, back $178. A line of 65 Brahman/Brangus cows from Tambo aged 20 to 40 months with CAF returned $3610/hd and will travel to Winton.

After some volatility through January, the average PTIC heifer price finished the month at $3087/hd. A listing of 56 PTIC Brahman heifers from Rolleston aged 20-30 months, weighing 443.9kg liveweight, sold $700 above their reserve, to return $2560/hd.

Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged 669c, back 104c. A line of 67 Santa Gertrudis heifers from Taroom aged six to 11 months weighing 206kg returned 883c or $1820/hd.

Heifers weighing between 330-400kg averaged 619c, back 57c. A line of 61 Angus heifers from Talwood weighing 323.8kg returned 692c or $2240/hd.

Steers weighing from 200-280kg averaged 743c, back 75c. A line of 70 Brahman/Droughtmaster steers from Condamine aged eight to 12 months weighing 255kg returned 773c liveweight.

Steers weighing between 280-330kg averaged 673c, back 21c. A line of 30 Angus/Charolais steers from Tara aged 12 to 14 months weighing 288kg liveweight returned 686c.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers increased by 6000 head last week to total 14,402 head.

Crossbred lambs averaged $160/hd, with prices holding firm. White Suffolk/Merino mixed sex crossbred lambs from Texas weighing 40kg liveweight returned $164/hd.

Merino wether lambs sold to an 83pc clearance rate with the category averaging $141/hd, up $3. Aug/Sep '21 drop Merino wether lambs from Toobeah weighing 33.7kg returned $145/hd.

Queensland shedding breed lamb listings accounted for a third of the total offering for the category last week. A line of 439 Australian White wether lambs from St George, which are Sep/Oct '21 drop and weigh 38kg liveweight, returned $184/hd.