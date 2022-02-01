Young man injured by bull in Central Queensland

A man in his late teens suffered significant leg injuries in a bull accident at Calliope on Monday night. Photo: RACQ CapRescue

A young man is recovering from a serious accident with a bull.

A young man is recovering in hospital after a bull rammed him into a steel fence at Calliope, 100 kilometres south west of Rockhampton on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to Racecourse Road after a male received "significant leg injuries" in an accident with a bull.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene, airlifting the man to Rockhampton Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the young man was in a "serious but stable condition".

