Bull rider injured in Central Queensland

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after a bull he was riding bucked him into a fence at Calliope, 100 kilometres south west of Rockhampton on Monday evening.



Emergency services were called to Racecourse Road after a male received "significant leg injuries" in a bull riding accident.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene, airlifting the man to Rockhampton Hospital.



A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the young man was in a "serious but stable condition".

