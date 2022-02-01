Weaner heifers sell to 740c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1380 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for all descriptions held firm.

Cattle were drawn from Mundubbera, Booubyjan, Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Tansey, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Kenilworth, Conondale and all local areas.

Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 568c ($2765) while their Brangus brothers made 586c ($2497). Droughtmaster steers from N and I Giannini made 574c and 572c ($2460 and $2464). Charbray steers from Wendy Herrod, Goomboorian, made 578c ($2468). Flame Agri sold Droughtmaster steers for 622c ($2514).



Charbray steers from W and C Leitch made 666c ($2564). Brangus cross steers from Cinnabar sold for 660c ($2347 and $2376). Droughtmaster steers from Ross Brothers sold for 742c to return $2226. Brangus weaner steers from Tressavale sold for 804c ($1717). Droughtmaster cross steers from the Messer family made 828c ($1718). Generally better quality weaners sold from 720c to 876c pending weight.

Droughtmaster No.1 heifers from John Carlson, Miva, sold for 684c ($2028) and 670c ($1796). Hereford cross heifers from Greg McArthur, Kilkivan, made 654c ($1916). Better quality weaner heifers sold from 650c to 740c.

Droughtmaster cows from the Vella family made $3650. Ken and Vicki Wheeler, Mooloo, sold Charbray cross cows and calves for $3650. High grade Brahman cows and Charolais cross calves from Brett Dodds made $3650. Brahman cows and calves from R Andrews sold for $3725. The next run of cows and calves sold from $2650 to $3300.