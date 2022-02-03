Feb All Breeds fields 521 lots

Another diverse offering of 13 breeds and composites, ending in a catalogue offering of 521 lots has been assembled for the annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, on February 14 to 15, at CQLX, Gracemere.

The offering has been anchored from a vendor list stretching across two states and involves a selection of 479 bulls and 42 females and will once again, herald the commencement of the central Queensland annual seedstock sales calendar.



These figures are an increase on the 2021 offering where 13 breeds and composites were involved in an offering of 452 lots. With such a mammoth genetically diverse catalogue catering to a wide buying audience, the sale is regarded by many as a barometer for many of the sales that follow and specific breed values.

Dane Pearce, Nutrien Stud Stock and Mark Scholes, Elders Stud Stock, speaking on behalf of their respective firms, said for the upcoming sale "some of our leading clients and their operations have again supported the 2022 offering".



"These are clients based in both Queensland and New South Wales so it gives you an indication of the variety and diversity that this catalogue has always offered.



"With the recent and widespread seasonal break across many areas of Queensland and interstate and more importantly the major buying areas that traditionally support the sale, we feel all factors point to another highly successful sale.



"The continued optimism and strength of all sectors of the cattle and beef market and improved seasonal conditions is still having far reaching effects across the industry and outside the sector.



They said the positivity and heightened optimism are gratifying and the sustained values still being experiencing at the auction and paddock sale levels is having a dramatic effect across the board.



"One of the major drawcards of the February All Breeds Sale is the ongoing support geographically from leading producers from all sections of the industry that come here looking for quality registered and commercial replacement bulls and females for their operations."

Baloo breaks out: The $40,000 Sommer Baloo, with vendor Daniel Sommer, Sommer stud, Maleny. Baloo, sold to Beth Streeter, Palmvale Droughtmaster stud, Marlborough. The purchase set a new Droughtmaster record price at the sale. Photo: Kent Ward.

The opening day of the sale commences at 9am on Monday, February 14, with the day solely dedicated to the offering of 282 Brahmans. This year Brahman breeders have supported the fixture with 246 registered and herd bulls and a selection of used sires. This offering involves both grey and red phenotypes and is the forerunner to an offering of 36 Brahman heifers, also involving both red and grey entries.

The second and final day, Tuesday, February 15, will see the remainder of the catalogue offered. Involving 239 head from 12 breeds and composites, the lineup includes 245 bulls and six females. Selling again commences at 9am with an offering of 64 Droughtmaster bulls, 33 Charbray bulls, two Brahckle bulls, 20 Simbrah bulls, eight Fleckvieh bulls, 27 Simmental bulls, a trio of Romagnola bulls, four Gelbvieh bulls, a single Limousin male, and one Piedmontese composite, 22 Charolais bulls, 48 Brangus bulls and six Brangus heifers.

The 2022 sale will be simulcast with the online carrier and electronic platform, Stocklive therefore allowing for a greater and wider viewing and buying audience and greater flexibility for potential bidders and buyers with the sale being live streamed.

Last year's sale saw records tumble in many breeds and fields. Due to widespread domestic and overseas demand for beef, values soared. Nearly all breeds saw an improved set of values and sustained demand ended in increased sale averages and clearance levels across the catalogue.

The final result saw 244 bulls average $7898 selling to a record top of $42,500 with a 78 per cent clearance at auction while 21 heifers topped at $19,000 to record a bottom line average of $5818 for a total clearance at auction.



The sale grossed $2.049M in a market that was again numerically dominated by the Brahman breed from which 110 bulls averaged $7810 to sell to a record $42,500 to clear 79pc of their section of the catalogue. Twenty one Brahman heifers averaged $5810 at auction for a total clearance to top at $19,000.



The record breaker at $42,500, was Riverlea Vancouver 004 (IVF) (PS) offered by Tom Currant, Riverlea stud, Duaringa, and purchased by Clinton Geddes and family, Three D stud, Rockhampton. Topping the female market at $19,000 was the $19,000 Kenrol Lady Kyros 3036 (AI) (PS) (18-months). Offered by Ken and Wendy Cole, Kenrol stud, Gracemere, she was purchased by Chris Savas, Riverside, Baralaba.

Droughtmasters topped at a record $40,000 on the second day to average $9420 for a 67pc clearance. Setting another breed record at the event was Sommer Baloo offered by Daniel Sommer, Sommer stud, Maleny, and purchased by Beth Streeter, Palmvale Droughtmaster stud, Marlborough.

Brangus hit highs of $15,000 to post an average of $8420 to clear 84pc of their catalogue while Charbrays sold to a top of $12,500 setting a $6536 average to clear 74pc at auction. Consistent demand saw eight Brangus entries sell for sums of $14,000 and $13,000.

The highest breed average attained at the 2021 sale was the Simmental breed, which ended ending up with a $10,900 medium for a total clearance at auction. However, there were only five bulls offered and sold.