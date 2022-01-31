Restocker yearling steers make to 828c, average 774c at Toowoomba

The supply of stock remained virtually unchanged at 246 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

A fair supply of mixed quality young cattle dominated the selling pens along with a handful of bullocks and a small selection of cows. The usual buyers were in attendance covering light weight restocker lines, as well as feed and local trade classes.

Prices for young cattle remained close to the previous week's strong levels. Cows sold to fair demand for the quality penned. Vealer heifers to the trade made to 592c, while a couple returned to the paddock at 640c/kg.

Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 828c to average 774c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 598c to 646c with sales to 672c, with some to restockers reaching 784c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 600c to average 522c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 688c to average 677c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 530c to 594c with sales to 636c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to the trade made to 522c/kg.

A couple of bullocks made to 400c, to return $2941/head. Heavy weight 3 score cows to processors averaged 365c, with the occasional good heavy cow to 380c/kg. One over condition cow returned $3412/hd. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 630c/kg. Cows and calves sold open auction made to $2950/unit.

Heavy cows a/c Aceland Poll Hereford Stud, Wellcamp, sold for $3412. Heavy heifers a/c Berhoeben & Ferguson, Haden, sold to 522c/kg to return $2735.

Best bullocks sold to 400c/kg weighing 735kg to return $2941. Blonde Aquitaine steers a/c Jeffery Vonhoff, Groomsville, sold to 756c/kg to return $2192.

Lightweight Santa steers returning to the paddock ex Karara weighing 221kg sold to 828c/kg to return $1833. Cows and calves sold to a top of $3300.