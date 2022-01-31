Droughtmaster heifers top $3000 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a solid market for all descriptions, with lines of replacement heifers and cows and calves selling to an enthusiastic panel of buyers.



A quality line-up of restocker and weaner steers came to hand, selling to strong competition.

Phil and Michelle Day, Ferny Glen, sold Droughtmaster steers 18 months for $2420. Droughtmaster cross steers 18 months account Bruce Butterfield, Lowood, sold for $2380. Vaughan Signal and Natasha Ward, Roadvale, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $2140. Charolais cross steers 15 months account Paul Benstead, Christmas Creek, sold for $2120. Darryn and Tricia Hester, Gleneagle, sold Angus cross steers 15 months for $2080.



Hugh and Melissa Williams, Beaudesert, sold Brahman cross steers two years for $2120. Duncan Walpole, Innisplain, sold Brangus steers 15 months for $2020. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Kleinschmidt and Capaja, Maudsland, sold for $2060. Peter and Helen Lyons, Buaraba, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $2040. Mountaindale, Chinghee Creek, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $2000.



Droughtmaster weaner steers account Brad and Claire Ryan, Beaudesert, sold for $2040. Central Park Grazing, Stockleigh, sold Santa weaner steers for $1900. Punchagin Pty Ltd, Boonah, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1900. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Ken and Jan Drynan, Mount Gipps, sold for $1920. Phil and Michelle Day sold PTIC Droughtmaster heifers for $3000.



Droughtmaster heifers joined to Droughtmaster bulls account Dick and Cate Buckham, Tarome, sold for $2600. Brahman cross heifers joined to Droughtmaster bulls account Glen and Justine Stanton sold for $2425. Wood 'n' Wheels Holdings, Mt Walker, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $2450. Eurara Pty Ltd sold Brangus heifers 18 months for $2080.



The Shirley family, Beaudesert, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2180. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Kleinschmidt and Capaja sold to $1900. Glen and Kym Neuendorff, Beaudesert, sold Charbray heifers 15 months for $1860. Macam Investments, Mt Hallen, sold Angus cross heifers 15 months for $1900. JCE Ryan Pty Ltd, Laravale, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 14 months for $1840.



The Shirley family sold PTIC Charbray cows for $2400. Cunningham Pastoral Co, Dugandan, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3900. Droughtmaster cows and calves account J2X Pty Ltd, Rosevale, sold for $3650. The Shirley family sold Charbray cows and calves for $3000. A Charolais bull account Glen and Justine Stanton sold for $6000.