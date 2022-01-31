Ultra Black weaner steers sell for $1970 at Eumundi

There were 317 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday. A strong market saw cattle sell to excellent rates, leaving vendors pleased.

Kelvin Davison, North Arm, sold a Charolais bull for $4350. Malcolm Chilman, Yandina Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2290 and $2030 and heifers for $2290. Prime Oceanic, Maroochy River, sold Droughmaster cows for $1980 and store cows for $1600 and $1500. Ross Maddock, Kandanga, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1910.



Thomas Ball, Eumundi, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2200 and $1880. Modalbury Pty Ltd, Kilkivan, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2160 and $2050 and male calves for $1880. John Parker, Coolabine, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1720 and cows and calves for $3240. Mary Valley Prime, Brooloo, sold Ultra Black weaner steers for $1970.



Dianne Murphy, Cootharaba, sold Angus weaners, with steers making $2050 and heifers $1770. Brett Richter, Gheerulla, sold Santa calves, five to six months, with males and steers selling for $1890 and $1780 and heifers $1735 and $1500. Russell Duncan, Mt Mee, sold a Speckle Park cow and calf for $3200. Mark and Wanda Deen, Wolvi, sold a line of five to six-month-old Brangus steers for $1630. Donald Greeff, Kiamba, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1855.



Debbie Alford, Kandanga, sold young Charbray weaner steers for $1800. Rick and Julie Templeton, Eerwah Vale, sold five to six-month-old Droughtmasters, with steers making $1785 and heifers $1560. Jacobsen Bloodstock, Verrierdale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1950 and $1880.