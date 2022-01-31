Wallumbilla opportunity for sale

An opportunity to buy into the tightly held Wallumbilla district exist with the forthcoming auction of Tamarang.



Tamarang is being offered for sale by the Mills family as part of their family succession plan, and will be auctioned on Tuesday March1, at the Explorers Inn Roma, at 3pm.

Overall it consists of 2023 hectares freehold and is situated on Silvervalley Road, south of Wallumbilla and about 50 kilometres south-east of Roma.



The Roma region is well serviced with amenities including retail shopping, a recently upgraded Roma Hospital and airport serving several flights daily and the Roma Saleayrds, largest saleyards in the southern hemisphere.

According to the marketing agent Dom McSweeney of Colliers, the property represents a outstanding backgrounding and finishing opportunity with an excellent mixture of Buffel, creeping Bluegrass and soft native grasses with herbages in season.

Mr McSweeney said there has been and extensive pasture improvement in place over the past 47 years.

"There is 486 hectares of cultivation and 300ha of established Leucaena which is in outstanding condition," he said.

The stock water is from 10 dams and bore reticulated across the paddocks to tanks and 24 troughs.

An equipped sub artesian bore with license is located near the main homestead.

The property's boundary and internal fencing is in excellent condition, consisting mainly of 4-barb on timber and steel. A portion of fence is exclusion fencing.



Tamarang is subdivided into 22 paddocks with a well planned laneway system throughout the property for handling stock into the cattle yard.



The cattle yards are steel with a 4-way drafting system, veterinary crush and loading ramp.

There is a 5-bay steel workshop with concrete floor, a high clearance machinery shed and multiple smaller sheds for equipment.

There is a quality homestead in established gardens. The homestead is a low set timber home comprising four bedrooms, one bathroom with separate toilet, two living areas, kitchen, laundry, office, and front veranda for entertaining.

Inspections are strictly by appointment with the agent Dom McSweeney, Colliers 0410 255 811

Read More: Remote communities will be better connected to vital supplies, transport and medical services through round nine of the federal government's Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program.

Packhorse Pastoral Company has made its first move into New South Wales with the purchase of 8654-hectare Ottley Station and the company is on track to accumulate 2 million hectares of cattle properties within five to 10 years.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.