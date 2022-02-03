Crossbred Gelbvieh success

Gelbvieh genetics are providing ample benefits in the Borg familys commercial crossbreeding business.

Charles and Lauren Borg run their herd on Hidden Valley, 13km south of Sarina, and Werribee, 50km north of Rockhampton.

The Borgs bought Hidden Valley 15 years ago, and added Werribee four years ago. The 243ha on Hidden Valley consists of pastured creek flats and a couple of valleys, to forested ridges leading into coastal mountain range country and rainforest. In contrast Werribee, an ex pine plantation, comprises 1062ha of flat, white soil land.

Mr Borgs initial interest in utilising Gelbviehs stemmed from his father joining bulls from the breed over his Brahmans in the 1990's.

"I started using Gelbvieh-cross bulls over Brahman cows six years ago. I like them for their fertility and maternal instincts, and the good carcase traits, heavier calves produced in the cross.

"I've found that the Gelbvieh breed and their crosses can handle the coastal conditions better than most other Euro or British breeds."

The Borgs run their 500 head breeding herd across both properties. As Hidden Valley is well developed and fenced the family run a fixed mating program there from October to February then preg-test between April and May. Conversely, bulls are in with a single herd all year round at Werribee as it isn't as well developed. There, preg-testing is carried out in November and May.

Post preg-testing any empty cows are culled. We're achieving a 90 per cent conception rate during our recent good seasons. We supplement feed all of our breeders a dry phosphorous lick all year round, run an annual vaccination program, and cull stringently for fertility. On our light coastal country these three activities are a must."

The Borgs sell all of their weaner calves bar their replacement heifers at the Gracemere or Sarina Saleyards.

"We sold 230kg weaner steers for $1500/head, and received $1300 for cull heifers at Gracemere in November last year. That's a good weight for coastal calves."

Mr Borg said as they like to buy young or lightly fed bulls they more often than not buy direct from the paddock, however the timing of the February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale works for them.

"The sale goes over a couple of days so we can thoroughly inspect the Brahman and Gelbvieh bulls available. As we're now going to be producing a terminal cross it'll be a good sale to find the third breed we want to incorporate for that purpose."

Upon purchasing a bull the family bush it for six months to acclimatise it to their coastal country before putting it in with the breeders.

"If we put them straight out they fall in a heap."

At last year's sale the Borgs purchased a then 22-month-old Gelbvieh bull from Julie Nixon at Weetalabah.

"He had excellent type and top genetics. We don't have any calves on the ground by him yet, but we're excited to see how they perform when they drop. He was the type of bull you don't often get the chance to purchase.

"He's at my brother Richard's place at Pinnacle at present with his Brahman heifers, but we'll get him back for two or three months use in our seasonal mating program."

Over the course of the last few years the Borgs have focussed on building their heifer numbers up.

"Now that we have the numbers we want, we're focussing more on the quality of them to strengthen our herd genetics. We're also working on developing Werribee so we can increase our carrying capacity there.