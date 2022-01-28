Jondaryan State School capturing 150 years of memories

One of the Darling Downs' longest running schools is celebrating its 150th anniversary and is calling for the community to help record its history.

Jondaryan State School began its educational journey on February 12, 1872, as a provisional school, and since then more than 3100 students have completed some or all of their primary education at the school.

Thanks to computers, cameras and smartphones becoming commonplace it is now easier to find and store photos. However, some of the earliest photographs of this school and its pupils have yet to be unearthed.

Jondaryan State School's 150 year history book committee believes photos from the late 1800s may exist and are keen to source them.

It is also looking for original or scanned copies of official photos from 1907, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1923, 1928, 1934, 1936 and 1948.

P&C and 150th committee secretary, Anita Polzin, said it was important to accurately capture the history of rural schools, and communities, like Jondaryan.

Mrs Polzin said that in addition to class photos, people were welcome to submit personal reflections of their involvement with the school. This may also extend to past teachers and members of the school P&C committee.

"Jondaryan State School has a proud history of striving for the best and the history book committee wants to emulate that motto by recording the stories of our students," Mrs Polzin said.

"We hope former students, parents and community members can help us by sending in photos of the school, events, or class photos."

"All of these images provide us with a visual picture of how the school has grown and evolved over the past 150 years."

If you have a photo or story to share, please email 150@jondaryanss.eq.edu.au