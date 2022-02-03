Strong vision for the future of Charbrays

Bryce and Lucy Moore cultivated their passion for Charbray cattle at a young age working alongside their parents in long established family commercial Charbray operations.

Mr Moore, Taemarie, Condamine, said he appreciated the Charbray's ability to strive in often harsh western Queensland climates, noting they stood out when things got tough- a situation he found some other breeds struggled with.

"Charbrays also have the ability to do as well as any other breed in the good times, something which has certainly been showcased on Lucy's family's Taroom country," he said.

"There is a fine line between having a beast with enough Bos Indicus content to survive not only in dry conditions but coastal ticky country, while still being able to hit those southern flat back feeder markets.

"This is something Charbrays certainly offer and we consistently sell progeny into the feeder market without discounts, receiving great feedback on performance in feedlot situations."

Shared experience and passion for the breed led to the Moores registering Trifecta Charbrays in 2019.

"We both felt we wanted to take part in the growth of the breed. We're extremely excited about the advantages the Charbray breed has to offer producers," Mr Moore said.

"As a breed in general, we're already receiving interest from people who 10 years ago wouldn't have envisaged using Charbrays, whether it be for a crossbreeding program or in a purebred herd."

Only a fortnight ago, a western client of Trifecta achieved a result of 854c/kg for 257kg Charbray steers, returning $2200 through AuctionsPlus.

"This is proof in itself of the increased demand for the Charbray breed," Mr Moore said.

Mr Moore's enthusiasm for the breed was recognised in September 2020 when he was elected to the Charbray Society of Australia board.

"It really excites me to see the number of new studs entering the Charbray seedstock business," he said.

"Only last year, a bull offered by Wattlebray Charbrays was purchased from the Charbray National sale by the new Maravilla Stud in Tasmania, who also bought a number of registered Charbray stud heifers.

"It is incredibly positive for us to see the breed gaining interest all over Australia. We strongly believe we haven't even scratched the surface of what the Charbray breed has to offer."

Mr Moore said one of the main strengths of the Charbray society was its mixture of youth and experience.

"As a society we are lucky enough to have a number of experienced stud principals led by our president Matt Welsh, who are helping guide the next generation of seedstock producers establish their herds," he said.

"With the future of the breed reliant on youth it's great to see so many young people becoming members, some who haven't even left school yet."

To further develop awareness of the breed, Mr Moore said the society would be running a number of advertising campaigns in the years to come, as well as increasing participation in the show ring.

However, he said this would mean nothing at the end of the day unless people were seeing results in the paddock, both at stud and commercial levels.

"I feel the wheels are turning on this with by far the most consistent line up of generation bred Charbray bulls offered at the national sale last year," he said.

"The society has introduced strict guidelines in regards to quality and consistency, which has really improved the overall standard of the national sale.

"This will no doubt continue to improve with the investment in new genetics we are currently seeing."

Mr Moore's vision for the breed is for Charbray to eventually become a central player in the Australian beef industry.

"I want to see more purebred Charbray herds operating, and studs producing much larger numbers to supply these herds without sacrificing quality. I truly believe we will one day match up with some of the larger breed societies in Australia," he said.

"However, we're only going to be able to achieve this by growing the gene pool and our membership base.

"It is for these reasons we encourage those who're interested in the breed to contact the society, become a member and be a part of what we're working towards."

Trifecta Charbrays will be making its debut at the 2022 February All Breeds sale with a draft of seven bulls.

"We wanted to offer bulls to a completely new clientele, many who have never used Charbray bulls and might be thinking about exploring what the breed has to offer their herd."