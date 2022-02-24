Droughtie females hold natural appeal

The natural characteristics of the Droughtmaster female that make her a commercially attractive option for the scale operator are the same characteristics that appeal to the aspirational farmer said Droughtmaster society president Todd Heyman.



"The Droughtmaster female has always been popular amongst commercial and stud breeders due to its hardiness and high fertility," Mr Heyman said.



He said the Droughtmaster cow is often underestimated despite "being the best mother" in the Australian beef industry.



"She's highly adaptable to her environment and can produce a winning calf even under the most trying of conditions. Her offspring can go into any market: live export, MSA, Jap Ox, or as trade steers for the supermarkets, butchers and restaurants."

"She's is also gaining popularity among breeders overseas, such as South Africa, due to her reputation as a wonderful allrounder."



Read the Droughtmaster Female Advantage 2022 special publication by clicking on the cover photo above.

Excellent walking and foraging abilities coupled with lower nutritional requirements give Droughtmaster cattle the ability to retain condition and keep cycling and breeding, irrespective of prevailing conditions.



"When you talk to a Droughtmaster breeder about their herd in tough times, they'll often cite the resilience of their females."



Also, the Droughtmasters inherited Bos Indicus traits of pelvic structure, calf shape and low birth weight make for very easy calving, which can be beneficial in crossbreeding programs using high-growth sires.



The breed's maternal instincts are strong; cows will defend their young against predators and care for them in adverse conditions.



High milk production has been passed on down to the Droughtmaster, helping to produce heavy weaners, despite low birth weights.



Droughtmaster females mature quite early, sometimes being joined at 14 months. This early start to breeding, plus their ability to adapt to the environment, gives them an enviable reputation for longevity.

"She's a low maintenance, easy-care cow beautifully adapted to her environment. She's the whole package."

The Droughtmaster female is in demand across a wide range of markets, in purebred and crossbreeding operations from the north of Australia, across to Western Australia and down into New South Wales. On grass and in feedlots.



"Crossbreeding injects a number of positive Droughtmaster attributes into commercial herds; including a quiet temperament, good foraging ability, a high resistance to bloat and heat and tick tolerance."

Society CEO Simon Gleeson said 2021 saw the industry and market realise the true value of the Droughtmaster female.



"The results of the 2021 Droughtmaster National Female Sale were sensational - with a top price of $29,000, and sale average of $5643 recorded, which were both sale records," Mr Gleeson said.

He said the Beef 2021 expo saw the Droughtmaster breed feature in the commercial cattle competition where it dominated many categories, while the breed also had the most led cattle of any breed. Highlights included Needmor Cattle Co winning Champion Pen Lot Fed Heifers, while Glenlands D Bellevue was named Grand Champion Female, and was further recognised on the international stage as Miss Asia in the Champion Droughtmaster/Beefmaster Female section of the 2021 Champion Of The World.



"At the end of last year the Droughtmaster female gained even more momentum at the Cream of the Crop Female Sale, where a record $6653 average was achieved."

Mr Gleeson said in addition to the National Female Sale at Gympie in March and the Cream of the Crop at Coolabunia in November, being held in 2022, the society is excited to be launching the inaugural Droughtmaster Commercial Female Sale in May, which will be a national online sale on AuctionsPlus.



"This sale will give Droughtmaster breeders a chance to market their commercial females nationally and to unlock access to untapped high quality Droughtmaster commercial herds. The sale is open to all agents to market Droughtmaster cattle for their clients."

The society is also now into the third year of its strategic plan, and is starting to reap the benefits from the implementation of this plan.



"Our membership is growing rapidly, demand for Droughtmaster cattle has increased significantly and the growth in registered females in our herdbook is quite remarkable. As it's our 60th anniversary in 2022, the importance of the Droughtmaster female will be a feature for the society with the benefits of utilising her in a purebred or crossbreeding operation in diverse geographical regions across Australia to be highlighted."

