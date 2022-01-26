Rockhampton mum wins $25 million OZ Lotto prize

A Rockhampton mum awoke her family with screams, shaking and crying early this morning after discovering she won $25 million in last night's Oz Lotto draw.

The Queenslander in her 40s held one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1458, drawn Tuesday 25 January 2022. Each division one winning entry scored $25 million.

Officials from The Lott were unable to contact the winning Central Queensland woman after the draw last night to deliver the life-changing news.



However, this morning, she decided to return the missed calls she saw on her mobile.

"Oh my god! Oh my god! I'm shaking!" she cried.

"We've won the lottery! We've won $25 million!" she yelled to her family.

"I want to cry. My family have just come rushing from their bedrooms.

"I'm in my pyjamas. We haven't even had breakfast yet!

"I saw I had some missed calls. My phone was on silent last night as I get scam texts.

"I even joked to my husband that it might be The Lott calling me. But that was a joke. Trust me, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I'd win $25 million."

Remarkably, the woman revealed she only grabbed her winning Oz Lotto entry at the last minute yesterday after realising there was a $50 million jackpot up for grabs.

"This will just change our lives," she declared.

"I've already cuddled my family three times while talking to you.

"We haven't been having much fun in recent times. Now, we're going to have a nice life.

"The first thing I want to do is buy a new car for my husband. He drives around an ancient old car. I'm going to get myself a new house.

"I can only think of practical things at the moment. It just doesn't feel real.

"I think this has completely derailed my day. I'll be looking at this ticket all day."



The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1458 on Tuesday 25 January 2022 were 17, 31, 22, 11, 26, 36 and 4, while the supplementary numbers were 16 and 6.

The Queenslander's winning 50-game QuickPick was purchased online.



Across Australia, there were two division one winning entries in Oz Lotto draw 1458 - one each from Queensland and Western Australia.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.