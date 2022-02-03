Simmental ambition realised

Commercial beef producer Brad Zammit realised a personal breeding goal at the 2021 February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale where he purchased his first Simmental bull.

Brad, his wife Kirsty, and their son Kasey, run their crossbreeding operation at Victoria Plains, south-west of Mackay, on predominantly flat country, which has been the recipient of a good season.

"We are grateful for the rain we've received over the last 12 months, our pastures are looking beautiful. In saying that, we'd definitely appreciate some more," Mr Zammit said.



It was there where Mr Zammit, introduced the Simmental bull, Mala-Daki Top Gun, to a herd of the family's maiden Droughtmaster-cross heifers.



"This is our first year utilising a Simmental bull and we were impressed with how he has adapted to our country and weather. His success rate with the maiden heifers has been amazing. We couldn't be happier," he said.



Excellent results: One of the bull calves the Zammits received from joining Mala-Daki Top Gun to a selection of Droughtmaster-cross maiden heifers last year.

When the Zammits bought Top Gun they transported him home and had the selection of maiden heifers waiting for him in the yards.

"He was extremely happy and content and went to work.

"We left him in the paddocks for six weeks. Three months later we preg tested the 26 ladies and 23 were in calf, two were successful on the second joining in April of 2021 and the other was a hermaphrodite.

"All of his progeny have arrived on time and we're ecstatic that we only had to help one heifer deliver her bull calf. Top Guns' EBV figures are readily apparent in his progeny as well. They look great."



The Zammits are looking to keep the herds heifer calves by Top Gun to utilise down the road, while the weaner steers will be sold as a red line of Simmental x Droughtmaster.

"When the calves are six to eight months old we'll wean them and sell them through the saleyards."



Brad and Kasey Zammit with the first calf sired by Top Gun.

As well as marking their first foray into Simmental breeding, 2021 was also the first time that the Zammits had bought a bull from the February All Breeds sale.

"We liked the sale as we were able to talk to the owners and ask them questions about their bulls. To be able to see the bulls in person before making our purchase was also highly beneficial."

Mrs Zammit said it had always been a dream of her husbands to introduce Simmentals into their breeding operation.



"We were warned that they wouldn't perform well in the climate here, but as we have 19 small paddocks we knew he wouldn't have to walk far to find the maiden heifers," she said.



"I urged Brad to take the punt so he wasn't always wondering what might have been."

