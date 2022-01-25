Weaner steers sell for 896c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1400 head. The market was firm for most descriptions with the exception of heifers which sold to a dearer market due to the strong competition of restockers trying to replenish their depleted breeder numbers.



Cattle were drawn from Harrami, Monto, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Lowmead, Woolooga, Miriam Vale, Hervey Bay, Yandaran, Bundaberg, Aramara and all local areas.

Brangus cows and calves from Gayndah sold for $3400. Red Brangus cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $3400. Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $3400.

Four tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Bundaberg sold for 437c/$2666. Eight tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 415c/$2076. Six and Eight Brahman bullocks from Brooweena sold for 410c/$2256. Two to six tooth bullocks from Miriam Vale sold for 430c/$2355.

Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Childers sold for 458c/$2336. Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Lowmead sold for 417c/kg or $2503. Four and six tooth Santa heifers from Childers sold for 410c/$1845. Six tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 390c/$2087.

Droughtmaster cows from Childers sold for 390c/$2594. Red Angus cross cows from Coringa sold for 386c/$2452. Red Brahman cows from Gin Gin sold for 387c/$2071. Charbray cows from Childers sold for 383c/$2222. Droughtmaster cows from Waterloo sold for 377c/$2152.

Milk and two tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 568c/$2471. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 556c/$2256 and 604c/$2201. Two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 538c/$2748. Two and four tooth Brahman cross steers from Brooweena sold for 554c/$2296. Two tooth Red Brangus steers from Harrami sold for 552c/$2264.

Milk tooth Angus steers from Bundaberg sold for 656c/$2198. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Glenbar sold for 622c/$2311. Milk tooth Brahman steers from Gayndah sold for 636c/$2226. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 642-688c/$1766-$2093. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Bundaberg sold for 676c/$2130. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 666c/1896.

A line of Red Brangus weaner steers from Harrami sold from 704-758c/$2134-$1814. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 896c/$1702. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 846c/$2094. Charbray weaner steers from Childers sold for 762c/$2181-$2439. Charbray weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 786-872c/$1935-$2028. Charbray weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 848c/$1967.

Two tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 610c/$2375. Milk tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Riverleigh sold for 550c/$1861. Milk and two tooth heifers from Bundaberg sod for 550c/$2101. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Bucca sold for 580c/$2224. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Childers sold for 580c/$2157. Milk tooth Red Brangus heifers from Proston sold for 580c/$2042.

Charbray weaner heifers from Childers sold for 730c/$2044. Charbray weaner heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 786c/$1454-$1908. Brangus weaner heifers from Bucca sold for 774c/$1827. Red Brangus weaner heifers from Harrami sod for 746c/$1869. Brangus weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 786c/$1577.