Yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 866c at Toowoomba

There was a small reduction in supply to 242 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

The trend of young cattle in the largest numbers continued along with a small selection of cows. The usual panel of feeder operators and trade buyers were in attendance and active, plus a good lineup of restockers.

Prices for young cattle returning to the paddock continued to improve. Feeder operators were also very active in the market and some better quality available lifted average prices on both yearling steers and heifers.

Yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to a top of 866c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg also returning to the paddock made to 830c to average 751c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 680c to average from 611c to 671c, with a few returning to the paddock making to 726c/kg. A handful of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 548c to average 532c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 698c to average 630c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 608c and made to 636c/kg. A couple of heavy weights to the trade made to 576c/kg.

Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 348c to return $2890/head, with the occasional good heavy weight cow to 374c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 344c/kg to return $3683/head.