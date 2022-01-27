Father and son share success

+4









Father-and-son team Shane and Jayden Kenny have the second fastest time so far in team roping at the Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association national finals in Chiltern, Victoria.

The national finals are being held over two weekends in Victoria.

In round 2 of the finals, Shane and Jayden were second in a time of 6.35 seconds, the second fastest in the finals so far.

Jayden is the header in the family team roping combination with Shane the heeler.

After two rounds of the finals, Jayden and Shane are both fifth in the individual standings.

Shane said it was exciting to be competing in the finals with his 14-year-old son.

Jayden has already won a junior team roping header title in the APRA and is a chance to finish in the top three this month in Victoria.

Shane competed in his first APRA national finals at the age of 13 and Jayden is competing for the first time at 14.

Last year, Shane and Jayden starred on the Central Queensland circuit with a first at Emerald in 4.7 seconds and then a 4.9 winning effort at Gracemere.

As he qualified in the top 15 as a header and heeler, Shane is competing in two combinations at the national finals.

He is the header and Yass rider Clay Bush the heeler but they are yet to record a place at this year's finals.

The national finals continue on Friday and Saturday nights at Alexandra.

In other events, Charters Towers rider Ryley Gibb has a second in round 1 of the steer wrestling so far at the finals and is leading the competition with two rounds to go.

Victorian rider Terry Evison has been the major winner at the finals so far with a first and third in team roping and a round 2 joint win in steer wrestling in a time of 5.1 seconds.

The fastest score in steer wrestling is 4.25 seconds by Jock Bone-Langdon.

In the barrel race, the leaders after round 2 of the finals are Candy Michaelis, South Australia, from Emerald cowgirl Ellysa Kenny and Victorian star Leslie Moore.

APRA rodeo program:

January 28-29: Round 3 and 4 of the Ariat National Finals Rodeo at Alexandra, Vic

February 4: Bulls and Bands, Bennett Ranch, Vic

Feb 5: Wagga Wagga Rodeo, NSW

Feb 12: Xtreme Bulls Penrith, NSW

Feb 12: Scottsdale Rodeo, Tas

Feb 12: Geelong Rodeo, Vic

Feb 19: Ulverstone Twilight Rodeo, Tas

Feb 19: Narrandera Rodeo, NSW

Feb 25: Echuca Pro Rodeo, Vic

Feb 26: Whittlesea Rodeo, Vic

Feb 26: Harveydale Rodeo, Tas