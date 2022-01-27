Southern places in two events

Thallon cowboy Cameron Southern is in third place in open bull ride standings after the first two rounds of the Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals in Victoria.

Last weekend, the first two rounds of the finals were at Chiltern and rounds three and four will be at Alexandra this Friday and Saturday nights.

Southern has 12,402 points to trail Donovan Rutherford on 15,348 and past title winner Troy Wilkinson on 14,990 points.

Wilkinson and Rutherford were the only bull riders to place twice in the first two rounds at Chiltern.

In round two, Wilkinson was second on 85.5 points after coming third in round one on 85 points.

Rutherford was second in round one with 90 points, well behind his 66 points for fourth in round two.

Southern has also ridden well in saddle bronc scoring 82 to win the first round of the saddle bronc.

Fred Osman won the Bareback in round one of the APRA National Finals at Chiltern, Victoria. Photo - Andrew Roberst A Roberts Media (the official photographer of the Ariat APRA National Finals).

The only saddle bronc rider to back up after competing in the finals of the saddle bronc is western New South Wales rider Anthony Caldwell who has scores of 86 to win round two after splitting second with 78.5 points in round one.

Benalla (Victoria) bareback bronc pro tour winner Jarrod McKane has the lead in bareback after round two with 30,935 points.

Past champion and former Warwick rider Fred Osman has 14,336 points after an 82 in the first round for a win and 80.5 in the second round for equal second.

Osman will need to win both rounds this weekend at Alexandra to have any chance to win the title.