Big Country: Ideal conditions for another big success

SALE officials, buoyed by ideal market and environmental conditions, will take an optimistic approach to the 29th Big Country Brahman Sale in Charters Towers from February 7 to 8, 2022.

A year ago the same sale produced figures previously considered to be the stuff of dreams and the 449 bulls and females being offered by 56 vendors this year will encourage buyers to invest just heavily.

However, spokesman Shaun Flanagan, Queensland Rural Livestock and Real Estate Charters Towers, has stopped short of declaring 2021's best price of $130,000 will be matched, or broken.

"With record prices experienced across the country for commercial cattle sales, good environmental conditions and a good forecast for a return to La Nina, we're hopeful that the 2022 sale result will be solid.



"The market has been strong for quite a while now and has stayed really buoyant into this year as well, and we have the right article.

"Really it's up to the market whether we get to $130,000 or higher but the bulls and females that will be presented to the buying public will be as good as any you will find at any multi-vendor sale in Australia."

STRINGENT SELECTION

Mr Flanagan said when the selection process was taking place, soundness, temperament, and growth, were front of mind.



"We want bulls and females that are going to improve the herds of our clients."

He said while there will be slightly less polled lots this year comparative to 2021, this years female draft is second to none.



"Once again we have the Lanes Creek Ladies, but complementing them this year will be both reds and greys from NCC and for the first time first time six red Brahman heifers will be offered by sale stalwarts Brian and Glenda Kirkwood, Somerview Red Brahmans.

Mr Flanagan said vendors had inundated sale officials with entries and from more than 400 bulls and 160 females nominated, 449 animals (311 bulls and 138 females) made the cut.

He said the level of interest among prospective buyers was high, leading him to surmise the keenness in the marketplace augurs well.

"We are fielding calls daily from people looking for information about the catalogue and the cattle in it and that is always positive.

"The demand is as strong as it was last year.

"In 2021 that sale was coming off the back of the same high as we find ourselves in at the moment. It started to gain momentum at the end of 2020 and it was well and truly in full swing at the start of 2021 and who knows 2022 maybe level or even better."

RELATED READING:

TOP ATMOSPHERE

Mr Flanagan said vendors love coming to Big Country as the sale has a "real camaraderie about it".



"They comment that it's very relaxed and inclusive, albeit very hot in Charters Towers in early February. They also enjoy meeting the producers in Northern Australia. They're a tough resilient group that the vendors have a huge amount of respect for."

He said the buyers enjoy they sale as it consistently provides the best line-up of Brahman cattle assembled at any multi vendor sale in Australia.



"They also enjoy the social side of the sale and the fact that it's at a time of the year they can fit in some "down time" to come to town, socialise and improve their herds."

Wayne York and Ken McCaffrey as well as Queensland Rural's Troy Trevor and Nick Malone, will handle the gavel at different stages of the two day-day auction.

Read the full Big Country publication here.

Sale action begins at 9am on February 7, an earlier start time than in previous years and adjusted to accommodate more than 270 lots commencing with 133 red bulls followed by 100 grey and 38 red heifers on day one.

"We'll be selling 178 grey bulls on the second day and that's going to start a half hour later than usual just to make it uniform with the opening day. There's also the fact we won't have to clear the site as we would normally do," Mr Flanagan said.

"With the support of Charters Towers Combined Agents there won't be the regular sale on the Wednesday (Feb 9) after our sale, so that's why we can get day two underway later."

For sale details visit brahman.com.au. Please contact the Queensland Rural office on (07) 4787 2466 for help with all of your accommodation requirements.