PTIC Brangus heifers sell for $3380 at Woodford

There were 246 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Heifers and younger cattle were very strong, while all other descriptions remained firm.

Rod Howard, Kilcoy, sold a line of PTIC Brangus heifers for $3380. The Bond family, Mt Pleasant, sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $3600. Lance and Leanne Paulis, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray steers, five to six months, for $1740. Anne Polley, Montville, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2000. Deanna Thomason, Woodford, sold Charbray steers for $2200. Glenda Hulcombe, Witta, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1920 and steer calves for $1690.



P Dingle and H Lauw, Elaman Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3120. Garry Brown, Neurum, sold Brangus calves, with steers making $1785 and heifers $1580. C and B Denning, Maleny, sold five to six-month-old bull calves for $1740. John and Pam Dawkins, Taromeo, sold Square Meater steers for $1995. Colin Malpress, Wamuran, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1940. Keith and Regina Schultz, Elimbah, sold a steer for $2600.



Roseville Partnership, Kilcoy, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $1735. Oakwood Machinery and Livestock, Sandy Creek, sold a pen of Brahman cross steer calves for $1650. Bill Kirby, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1905. B and A Gulbransen, Mt Mee, sold four-week-old Brown Swiss heifer calves for $770. Lorrainne Sinclair, Witta, sold Senepol weaner steers for $1880. Aakka Stud, Barambah, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1690. Waraketch Pty Ltd, Beachmere, sold cows and calves for $2880.