Toobeah aggregation EOI

A quality Toobeah farming and grazing aggregation is for sale through an expression of interest campaign, closing on March 3, 2022.

It consists of three properties, Boxyards, Binalong and Jimbruce, consisting of 4833 hectares, representing self-mulching, friable, brigalow belah soils, which are conducive to winter and summer cropping and weight gain production.

According to selling agent, Andrew Jakin, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Goondiwindi, the vendors Bill and Ngare Davison and family have decided to downsize as a part of their succession planning process and are selling three of their four properties.

The properties are located north west of Toobeah, approximately 75 kilometres from Goondiwindi, and have been developed by the family over the past 33 years as a mixed farming and cattle operation.

Boxyards is a cattle and cropping property while Binalong and Jimbruce are grain producing properties. The farming country has been developed over contours and waterways that are interlinked with neighbouring properties to flow with the lay of the land. The grazing country has been conservatively stocked and has an excellent body of buffel grass and native summer grasses with herbages in season.

A total area of 3012ha of cultivation is under excellent management and utilised for winter and summer grain and forage production.



The properties have been thoughtfully developed as a mixed family operation, leaving beneficial shade lines and cattle camps.

Improvements include two homes on Boxyards and one on Binalong, all in good condition, while Jimbruce has three 5000gal tanks connected to the bore scheme as its only structural improvements. There is a combined grain storage facility of about 2500T consisting of an elevated silo complex with aeration, bulk grain shed and seed silos.

Water is supplied to the three properties through a piped bore scheme gravity fed to tanks and troughs, as well as secure stock dams. Internal fences on Boxyards are all in excellent condition with a laneway system to a new set of steel cattle yards that handle in excess of 500 head.

Expressions can be in one property or entire aggregation. Contact: Andrew Jakins, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Goondiwindi, 0427 374 441.

