Limousin backgrounder steers make 784c at Coolabunia

Aussie Land & Livestock yarded 760 head at Coolabunia special store sale on January 20.

Cattle came from Gympie, Mundubbera, Proston, Goomeri, Murgon, Kumbia, Blackbutt, Toogoolawah, and other local areas.

Export slaughter cattle sold to slightly easier rates than the close of 2021. Heavy feeder steers and heifers were easier across the board due to feedlots having to hold onto cattle with delays in processing plants from staff shortages and restrictions with COVID protocols.

Once the sale moved onto cattle returning to the paddocks, the market picked up considerably. Top weaner steers and heifers still made over $2000/hd. Steers to the paddock topped at 782c/kg to average 688c/kg. Heifers to the paddock topped at 674c/kg to average 596c/kg.



Limousin heavy cows ex Yarraman made 379.2c, 760kg, $2881.92. Brangus heavy cows ex Nanango made 378.2c, 620kg, $2344.84. Droughtmaster heavy cows ex Kumbia made 378.2c, 600kg, $2269.20.

Murray Grey heavy cows ex Proston made 378.2c, 605kg, $2288.11. Charolais heavy feeder steers ex Yarraman made 566c, 512kg, $2901.78. Droughtmaster heavy steers ex Nanango made 575.2c, 386kg, $2221.71. Angus heavy steers ex Crowsnest made 560.2, 406kg, $2276.81.

Angus heavy steers ex Coolabunia made 602c, 361kg, $2176.52. Speckle Park trade feeders ex Haly Creek made 618.2c, 360kg, $2225.50. Speckle Park trade feeders ex Danger Mountain made 608c, 321kg, $1956.38.

Shorthorn trade feeders ex Kingaroy made 618.2c, 380kg, $2349.16. Limousin backgrounder steers ex Blackbutt made 784c, 232kg, $1823.27. LimFlex backgrounder steers ex Bunya Mountains made 778c, 275kg, $2140.05.

Angus cross backgrounder steers ex Blackbutt made 758c, 258kg, $1958.68. Speckle Park backgrounder steers ex Haly Creek made 732c, 257kg, $1885.42. Angus feeder heifers ex Blackbutt made 600c, 316kg, $1900.63.

Charolais feeder heifers ex Yarraman made 654c, 273kg, $1788.15. Three pens of Brangus, Droughtmaster and Charolais PTIC blue tag heifers ex Gympie made $2825/hd. Brahman cross PTIC blue tag heifers ex Mundubbera made $2375/hd.

Speckle Park cows and calves ex Goodger made $3650/unit. Droughtmaster cows and calves ex Kingaroy made $3800/unit. Brangus cows and calves ex Wooroolin made $3450/unit

Brahman cross cows and calves ex Mundubbera made $3175/unit. Droughtmaster cross cows and calves ex Cushine made $3350/unit. Two pens of Brangus cross cows and calves ex Bullcamp made $3300/unit.