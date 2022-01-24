Strong start to 2022 at Monto





Monto Cattle & Country held their first fortnightly fat and store sale for year on Wednesday, January 12. The sale year started well with 450 head averaging 613c/kg and 23 cows and calves averaging $3410 topping at $3900, and a very good buyers' gallery turned up.

Bulls sold for 310 to 340c/kg. Bullocks 520 to 600kg sold to 507c/kg or $2707. Cows over 520kg sold from 364 to 375c/kg, medium cows between 400 to 520kg sold for 339 to 377c/kg with store cows generally selling from 350 to 375c/kg.

Droughtmaster feeder steers on account of Chris and Judy Baldwin sold for $2710 at 507c/kg and $2640 at 537c/kg. Santa steers 367kg consigned by G and L Muller sold to 673c/kg or $2236. Larsen Farms sold Charbray weaner steers for 764c/kg or $2057. Droughtmaster Brahman cross weaner steers sold for 784c/kg or $2162 on account of N Mossman.

Droughtmaster cows and calves sold to $3900 on account of FJ and PJ Whitley. Brahman cows with young calves at foot sold for $3160. Heifers averaging 304kg sold for 507c/kg or $1575. Droughtmaster cross No. 1 heifers weighing 246kg sold to 662c/kg or $1665 on account of Bluffview Pastoral. Santa cross heifers sold for 730c/kg or $1883 on account of G and W Coulston.

Monto Cattle & Country's next fat and store sale is on Friday, January 28 due to the Australia Day public holiday. 40 Grey Brahman Charbray cross cows and calves are booked, as well as 10-12 Droughtmaster cross PTIC cows, 10 Brahman cows to be pregtested also.