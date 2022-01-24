A country treasure

Madie Moloney sending out Christmas orders from her family property at Durong. Photo: Supplied

When Madie Moloney began making jewellery from her bedroom three years ago, she never thought her brand would take off like it has.

Ms Moloney started Treasure Chest Co. in 2019, when she began making leather and pearl jewellery from her parents property at Durong.

Since then, her customer base has expanded to over 4000 people around the country and her brand has over 14,000 followers on Instagram.



With parcels being sent to America, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand, as well as 15 stockists across Australia, it is clear that Ms Moloney's "wearable treasures" are in high demand.



"When I first started it was just with leather and pearls; two pretty classic things I suppose," Ms Moloney said.



"I started on Facebook, where I'd pop a photo up and people would message and say they'd like to buy it.



"Then the trend grew very quickly and I outgrew Facebook quickly too, so I started in May and then by September I had a website.



"It was quite hectic keeping up with it all; business probably doubles every year."



With a rapidly-growing customer base and a possibility of tapping into the clothing market, Ms Moloney said she may look into outsourcing more of her products in the future to cater for the expansion, while also allowing her to keep working on the land.

Ms Moloney works for her parents on their cattle operation in the South Burnett and says Treasure Chest Co. provided another income stream, but she still enjoyed getting out of the office to work on the properties.

The 27-year-old said she is grateful for the help from her family in keeping her small business running.



"My whole family definitely help out carting parcels all over the countryside," she said.



"Also my little cousin Grace, she helps me out making things when we get really busy so, I'm really lucky like that."



"I just bought a 24 foot container which I shifted into a couple of months ago, but before that I was just doing it from my bedroom.



"I don't know how I was really doing it, it was overflowing out of my bedroom into my parents house so Mum was pretty pleased to have me out of there," she joked.

Treasure Chest Co. has become incredibly popular amongst rural women, particularly around the campdraft circuit.

Ms Moloney said it was humbling attending an event and seeing so many women wearing her handmade accessories.

"I guess it started off targeting the campdraft world and it's just grown pretty quickly," she said.



"I've been trying to tap into the mainstream fashion scene as a lot of girls who campdraft also have a town life as well.



"It's pretty cool when I'm at events, I have to stop and make myself look around because sometimes every girl there is wearing something of mine so, that's really special when I see things like that."



She also said her customers were the best form of advertising for her products.

"Honestly the best advertising and marketing you can do is organic, and if you get the right product and get your brand right it can be pretty easy."

Treasure Chest Co. will have a stall alongside Campdraft Aus at the Nutrien Classic campdraft and horse sale in Tamworth later this week, one of Ms Moloney's major events for the year.

