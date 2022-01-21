'No reason' for cost secrecy, Opposition says as gov't prepares to open Wellcamp quarantine

The State Opposition says there is "no reason" for the Government to withhold the cost of the Wellcamp quarantine facility as the State reveals when the centre will open and who will use it.



The facility near Toowoomba, which was announced in August, is being built by Wagner Corporation and leased by government.

Deputy Premier and Development Minister Steven Miles said its first stage of accommodation modules with 500 beds and operational facilities had been built and commissioned.



"From the beginning of February, people requiring isolation accommodation, including healthcare workers, people staying in short-term accommodation such as hostels and people who live with vulnerable people will be welcomed at the facility," Mr Miles said.



The facility will also accept unvaccinated international arrivals required to quarantine.



The Queensland Government has taken a 12-month lease to operate the centre, with an option for an additional 12 months, and says the centre also offers future non-quarantine uses, including accommodation for visitors, construction and agricultural workers and students.

More news



But while the Government talks up the facility, Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has called on the Deputy Premier to release the cost of the deal.

"I again say to the Deputy Premier, 'Please, if it's such a good deal for Queensland and for Queensland taxpayers, release the figures'," Mr Crisafulli said.

"No one benefits when government operates in the dark and I can see no reason why a deal of that nature wouldn't be made public.

"The Deputy Premier keeps saying it's a cracking deal - he just doesn't want to tell us what the cracking deal is.

"Something doesn't feel right. This is government money and there is no reason why this could possibly be commercial in confidence other than the government being embarrassed about the deal they've struck."

Quarantine Management Taskforce Commissioner Joanne Greenfield. Photo: Queensland Government.

The Government has also announced a dedicated Quarantine Management Taskforce Commissioner to oversee operations - Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Joanne Greenfield.

The Deputy Premier said she had been working on the quarantine program since the beginning of the pandemic.



"[She] brings an extensive background in leading large-scale operations in complex environments both in Queensland as well as internationally in a range of disasters including in the health sector," he said.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

