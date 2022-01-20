Cooladdi cops a drenching

Parts of the south-west have copped a drenching in the past 24 hours, with the Cooladdi area experiencing flooding from the Paroo river.

The Treloar family, Boothulla, Cooladdi, received 53mm of rain overnight and noticed the river rising through their property this morning.

Sasha Treloar said the floodwaters came up quickly, after running down from properties north of them who saw heavier rainfalls.



"There was 85mm at our next neighbour up and then 187mm above him and that's around the headwaters of the Paroo," Mrs Treloar said.



"The water was running pretty quickly so it came through probably faster than we thought; early this morning we looked out and could see the river from the house.



"At 10am it was up fairly close, about 30 or 40m from the house, but the river is half a kilometre away from us.



"It was really coming up very, very quickly through the table drains in the road."



"Looking west to Boothulla homestead about 10am." Photo: Sasha Treloar

Mrs Treloar said damage was minimal when they inspected their property today, but they expected to see more running water over the coming days.

"Our northern neighbour has had another 40mm today so there'll be more water to come yet," she said.



"I'd say there'll be some road damage here and there, and flood fencing, but apart from that there hasn't been any bad damage.



"We had a helicopter out around lunchtime to go and check a few paddocks, as we've got cattle in the river paddocks at the moment, and we couldn't see anything too sinister.



"On the other side of the river to us is where my father-in-law is and it came up around the house yard there, he's a bit lower than us, but no damage thankfully.



"I haven't seen the river this high since I've been here, but talking to him, it's roughly the same level as the flood in 1997."



Looking at the positives, Mrs Treloar said, "at this stage we should stand to get some pretty good feed out of it which will be lovely."



"About 7.30 this morning looking east over the crossing- you can see the tinny." Photo: Sasha Treloar

It seems the storms were widespread around the south-west region, with many land owners taking to social media to share their rainfall records and photos.

Ron Gould, Nimboy Station, Cooladdi, reported on the Who got rain Queensland? Facebook page that he had received 82mm of rain at 10:30pm last night, while Geoff Hanson posted about significant falls at Yowah, recording 40mm yesterday afternoon.

Rhiannon Newsham also reported 96mm at Bundoona, Eulo, on the Who got the rain? Facebook page yesterday afternoon.



More flooding is expected in the region with the Bureau of Meterology issuing moderate flood warnings for the Paroo and Bulloo rivers earlier today, and forecasting significant rainfall in the next 24 hours.

