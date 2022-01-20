Elmo Brahman bull sells for $80,000 in private sale

Perhaps an indication of the potential for the upcoming bull sales this year, an Elmo Brahman bull, initially destined for this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week, has sold in the paddock for $80,000 to an equal partnership.



Baralaba's Allan and Leonie Trail of Elmo Brahmans, sold Elmo Tombstone 1277/0 (PP) to an equal partnership between Clayton Curley, Gipsy Plains Brahman Stud, Cloncurry and Craig Polsen, Turnbuckle Brahman Stud, Baralaba, last Friday.



The opportunity had arisen for Clayton and Craig to purchase Tombstone after the Trials posted a video of him to Facebook.



Allan had just finished feeding his cattle, when he captured a video of the sire-prospect walking along the fence line.



"We originally had plans to show him this year, with the intention of taking him to Brahman Week in October. But we always have our bulls on the market," Mr Trial said.

"I was walking down the fence one afternoon, and we'd just fed the cattle, and I noticed Tombstone was walking down towards us and I thought that would be a nice video.



"I took the video and put it up on Facebook that night, and he was sold at lunchtime the following day."

Mr Trial said Tombstone's homozygous polled (PP) status and his overall sire appeal ticked a lot of boxes for his new owners.



"He's probably one of the better bulls that we've bred," he said.



"Tombstone is a very correct PP sire, displaying excellent length, smooth coat, very tidy sheath, great thickness with ample bone.

"This bull could have gone to Brahman week last year, but I figured he was too young and just didn't want to pump that much feed into him to get him there. I'd rather just hold him in the paddock and go a year later."

The 23-month-old red Brahman bull is sired by Fairy Springs Duracell 5161, who was purchased privately from Fairy Springs stud a few years ago.

His mother is Elmo Marrietta 600/0 (P), a beautiful fertile cow that has a calf every year.

"Tombstone's pedigree follows years of polled breeding and he should go out and do a great job for both Clayton and Craig," Mr Trail said.

"It was very rewarding to sell a bull in 2022 to follow on from selling Elmo Samurai (P) to Palmvale Brahmans at Beef Week 2021 for $80,000."



The Trial family will have six polled red heifers for sale at the Rocky All Stars Female Sale at CQLX on March 19.



Equal buyer Clayton Curley of Gipsy Plains Brahman Stud, said Elmo Tombstone will soon head to Rocky Repro for semen collection, before being equally shared with Turnbuckle Brahman Stud.



"Tombstone's sire presence, quiet temperament, and dam history were the major factors in the purchase," Mr Curley said.



"Both Craig and I agreed his PP status was a huge bonus for an animal of his quality.

"He should cross extremely well with our Fairy Springs Duracell 3606 (P) and Y3K Billionaire 9002 (PP) females.

"We are all hoping for a big future with him."



