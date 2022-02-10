Evolve is changing the game

+4









LIKE many producers, when the drought hit, Joe Fleming was looking for a new enterprise to occupy his time. There was little stock left to feed or crops in the ground on his family's property Ulah, in Walgett, Northern New South Wales, so Mr Fleming turned his hand to a lifelong passion, engineering.

Commissioned by a family member, based in NSW's Central West, to create a machine for crimping paddocks overrun by variegated thistle, saffron thistle and Paterson's curse, Mr Fleming got to work on his patented creation, the Bladerunner. Similar to a crimp roller, the attachment eradicated the problem weeds, limited its reproduction and turned it to mulch, leading to improved soil moisture retention.



"The plants were matured and green. We were astonished by the positive results," Mr Fleming said.



Along with his wife Emily, Mr Fleming then began to develop the Bladerunner into a tool which would "serve a lot of purposes for a lot of different operators".



"I wanted to create something that was user friendly and easily transported along the highway as well as paddock to paddock," he said.

"In 2021 we branched out and created Evolve Engineering as I've always been interested in technology designed to benefit agricultural operations. My main goal is to make it an affordable, accessible tool for every farmer to grab and implement into their management systems."

From those early prototypes, Evolve Engineering (an arm of Ulah Engineering) has grown to employ four staff members and produces machines across eastern Australia and beyond.



Mr Fleming has seen a lot of interest out of Queensland for the Bladerunner.



"I think this is due to the versatility of our machines, which are being used for a non-chemical approach to pasture improvement and weed eradication, cover cropping and other applications. Queensland certainly has its share of progressive farmers that are wanting to achieve lower input costs whilst boosting production. Recent, and ongoing widespread rainfall throughout eastern Australia is finally giving farmers the opportunity to lean into new practices and create real opportunity for positive results."

At this stage all enquiries and orders are handled by Evolve Engineering.



"We can assist with freight into Qld where possible."



The businesses' patented machines are Australian made in the workshop near Walgett, while most of the steel is sourced through Rural Steel Supplies in Brisbane.

"We have a number of machines in stock and available for purchase and freight at the moment, once this stock is sold customers will currently be looking at a four to six month turn-around to receive their machines."