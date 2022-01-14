Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make to 906c at Dalby

The first sale for the New Year in Dalby attracted a relatively small number of 1766 head. Cattle were drawn from a wide area including 96 head from NSW, 148 from far Western Queensland, plus 352 from SA.



A fair line-up of export and feeder buyers was present, however some of the regulars were absent from the buying panel. Restocker representation was good and most were operating.



Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock lifted in price. Yearling steers and heifers to feed continued to receive very strong support. However export processor lines could not maintain the levels of the pre-Christmas sale.



Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 906c on a couple of occasions with the largest numbers averaging 725c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 602c to 679c with the occasional sale to 726c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 600c to average 560c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg to restockers made to 802c to average 781c/kg. Yearling heifers under 280kg returning to the paddock or background average 663c and made to 748c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 582c to 595c with sales to 626c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 549c to average 533c/kg.



Medium and heavy weight grown steers to feed averaged 445c and made to 490c/kg. A handful of bullocks sold to the local meat trade at 437.2c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 338c and made to 352c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows averaged 371c and made to 383c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 372c/kg. PTIC cows with calves sold open auction made to $4220/unit

