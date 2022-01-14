Weaner steers sell for 882c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden store sale on Thursday January 13 saw a rain affected yarding of 566 head. The market was mostly firm with only some quality related movement.

Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Chinchilla, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Imbil, Bauple, Mary Valley, Bells Bridge, Miriam Vale, Yandaran, Bundaberg, Aramara and all local areas.

There were insufficient feeder steers to quote. Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Imbil sold for 606c/$1924. Milk tooth Limousin cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 618c/$1730. Brahman cross weaner steers from Imbil sold for 718c/$1905. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 664c/$2019.



Crossbred weaner steers from Childers sold for 780c/$1755. Angus weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 694c/$1822. Grey Brahman weaner steers from Binjour sold for 784c/$1624. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Aramara sold for 882c/$1680. Limousin cross weaner steers from Bells Bridge sold for 798c/$1849.

Red Brahman milk and two tooth heifers from Chinchilla sold for 514c/$2003. Two tooth Brangus heifers from Bauple sold for 508c/$2261. Milk to four tooth Brahman cross heifers from Mount Perry sold for 492c/$1993.

Milk tooth red Brahman heifers from Chinchilla sold for 582c/$1583-$2163. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 630c-652c/$1467-$1643. Milk tooth Brahman heifers from Mary Valley sold for 572c/$1449. Milk tooth crossbred heifers from Imbil sold for 568c/$1369. Milk tooth crossbred heifers from Gin Gin sold for 598c/$1395. Droughtmaster cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 558c/$1555.

Santa Gertrudis cross weaner heifers from Mount Perry sold for 656c/$1668. Angus cross weaner heifers from Didcot sold for 632c/$1422. Angus weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 638c/$1709. Grey Brahman weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 720c-756c/$1247-$1559. Grey Brahman weaner heifers from Binjour sold for 774c/$1722.

Simbrah cows from Biggenden sold for 395c/$2045. Santa Gertrudis cows from Woodmillar sold for 390c/$2886. Droughtmaster cows from Mundubbera sold for 386c/$1950. Crossbred cows from Gin Gin sold for 386c/$2052. Brahman cows from Mundubbera sold for 389c/$2045. Charbray cows from Bundaberg sold for 392c/$1969. Droughtmaster cows from Dallarnil sold for 386c/$2066.

Brangus cows PTIC over six months sold for $3150 and Brangus cross cows PTIC over two months sold from $2350-$2750. Grey Brahman cows PTIC two to six months sold for $2600.

Droughtmaster cows and calves from Bundaberg sold for $3650. Droughtmaster cows and calves from Dallarnil sold for $3450.