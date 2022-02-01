Nominations flowing in for 2022 challenge

A total of 12 vendors and 280 head of first-rate cattle have already been entered into the second annual producer-run Barcoo Beef Challenge.

Challenge vice president Josh Phelps said the objective of the event remains fixed.



"We aim to showcase cattle in the central/central western Queensland area, while providing cattle analysis and performance feedback to the individual producers involved," Mr Phelps said.



"We want to celebrate our industry, while simultaneously raising vital funding for the Central West Hospital and Health Service," he said.



Nominations for the Challenge close on February 3, and Mr Phelps is over the moon with the amount of entries to date, with breeders stretching from Tara to Blackall involved.



He expects a rush of entrants closer to applications closing as was the case in 2021, in which 396 cattle were nominated.

Inspection: 2021 Barcoo Beef Challenge vendors Ken Phelps, Melvin Dales and Mym Daley scanned the cattle at Rodger's Creek Feedlot near Warwick.

The cattle will again be fed at B Feeders at Rodger's Creek Feedlot near Warwick, which they'll enter on February 7 for a two week acclimatisation period.



Mr Phelps said the cattle must weigh between 350 to 480kg when entering the feedlot where they're then fed for 100 days.

"A feedlot field day will be held at B Feeders Feedlot at the end of May (exact date tba) when the cattle have been on grain for close to 80 days. Entrants and sponsors will be invited to attend.



He said the post-competition Barcoo Beef Challenge awards dinner will be held on July 30 in Tambo.



"The awards dinner is open to the public, and will again feature guest speaker, ex-Brisbane Broncos star forward and now Channel 7 sports reporter Shane Webcke, while radio host Ben Dobbin will emcee the proceedings. Live entertainment on the night will ensure a great night is had by all."



During the dinner awards will be presented for highest average weight gain for a pen of 12 head (with the best 10 head in each pen to be judged. Highest individual weight gain and best individual carcase awards will also be handed out with the latter to be graded and judged by the abattoir the beast was killed at (Kilcoy last year).

The non-vendor bred category is unique to the Barcoo Beef Challenge.



"It's designed to create a bit of fun for the so-called cattle buyers pitting cattlemen against cattlemen to put together the best performing pen. It creates its own challenges with the vendor not necessarily knowing the sire or dam of the cattle being entered. Conformation and possibly repeat buying are the only tools available for these entries."

Proud: The Vogel family, Olae Land and Cattle Company, Clermont, won multiple trophies in the 2021 challenge.

Mr Phelps said due to the unprecedented heights of the current cattle market, low interest rates and a favourable season across the majority of the state, now's the time for events such as the Barcoo Beef Challenge to be held.

"The stars have aligned for the Queensland cattle industry, which is something that we probably won't see again in our working lives. It presents us with a great opportunity to conduct these types of events that not only bring people together but gives the producers solid performance feedback figures."

He said many cattle operations now sell their steers and cull heifers to feedlots and never get to see the kill data once the cattle leave the paddock.



"These figures help producers make decisions on breed type; weaning weights; joining windows; handling practices; and more."

Mr Phelps said the central western districts are home to sweet clean country growing with the renowned western herbages and saline's, and can rely on the backbone of CQ - buffel grass.



"Dieback and other weed and parasite infestations are low creating the ideal beef production environment."



He said those involved with the 2022 Barcoo Beef Challenge look forward to "rubbing shoulders with industry leaders and showcasing what makes ours the best job in the world".