Simmental cross steers reach 895c/$2491 at Roma

A total of 2641 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 894c and averaged 728c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 895c and averaged 780c, steers 280- 350kg reached 860c and averaged 719c, and steers 350-400kg reached 722c and averaged 626c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 614c and averaged 503c. Cows and calves hit $4100/unit.

LM and DJ Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 895c reaching $2491 to average $2413. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 736c topping at $1923 to average $1886. KG Savidge, Southampton, St George, sold Santa steers to 894c reaching $1728 to average $1728.



Coorada Pastoral Co, Coorada Taroom sold Santa cross steers to 833c reaching $2457 to average $1991. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 690c reaching $1527 to average $1376. DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 830c topping at $2502 to average $2361. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 660c reaching $1758 to average $1686.



Joel Currie, Perola Park, Augathella, sold Brangus cross steers to 800c reaching $2452 to average $2371. Seawright Investments, Injune, sold Santa steers to 774c reaching $2271 to average $2188. C and J Varidel Trading Pty Ltd, Carisbrooke, Yuleba, sold Angus steers to 772c reaching $2527 to average $2422. The Angus heifers sold to 688c topping at $2272 to average $2158.



SD and MJ Russel, Wodonga, Mungalalla, sold Charolais cross steers to 764c reaching $2360 to average $2092. JL, RM, MD and FE Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 764c reaching $2200 to average $1956. The Charolais heifers sold to 694c reaching $1872 to average $1731.



M and C Redgen, The Rockies, Roma, sold red Angus cross steers to 728c reaching $2294 to average $2249. The Angus cross heifers sold to 665c reaching $1768c to average $1768. RA and CA Bain, Mt Eden, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 722c reaching $2648 to average $2444.

NJ Close and DL Summerville, Wilga Park, Surat, sold Angus steers to 720c reaching $1928 to average $1928. The Angus heifers sold to 806c reaching $1842 to average $1842. PD and JL Fisher, Quilberry, Charleville, sold Santa cross steers to 714c reaching $2601 to average $2446. The Santa cross heifer sold to 648c topping at $2226 to average $2118.



Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 660c reaching $2839 to average $2523. The Charbray cross heifers sold to 608c reaching $2215 to average $2006. The Angus cross cows sold to 332c reaching $1881 to average $1775. Brett and Sandy Southern, Neabul Downs, St George, sold Santa cross steers to 860c reaching $2482 to average $2045. The Angus cross heifers sold to 698c topping at $1536 to average $1482.



MG and LJ Huntly, Kilburnie, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 628c reaching $2487 to average $2487. T and H Grazing, Southbrae, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 680c reaching $2295 to average $2295. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 628c reaching $1905 to average $1905.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 720c and averaged 618c, heifers 220-280kg topped at 806c and averaged 672c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 712c, averaging 641c and heifers 350-450kg topped at 668c, averaging 471c.

AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Taroom, sold Brangus heifers to 712c reaching $2433 to average $2009. Guthrie Pastoral Group, Baroona, Injune, sold Santa cross heifers to 662c topping at $2027 to average $2027. Binowee Pastoral Company, The Belahs, Marmadura, sold Brahman cross cows and calves reaching $3425/unit to average $3276/unit.