Strong start to 2022 at Roma store sale

The first Roma store sale of 2022 did not disappoint as prices proved consistent, despite the absence of processor buyers.

There was a smaller yarding of 2641 head for the first sale of the year, with buyers purchasing feeder weight cattle to to restock at generous prices.



Finished cattle were in a much lower demand, with the average of 400c/kg significantly lower than the last sale of 2021.

According to the MLA sale report; steers under 200kg topped at 894.2c/kg, up 12c/kg from the last sale of 2021, averaging 779c/kg. Steers in the 200kg to 280kg bracket made 895.2c/kg and averaged 801c/kg, while those in the 280kg to 300kg bracket topped at 860.2c/kg, averaging 752c/kg. Medium feeder weight steers made 722.2c and averaged 665c/kg, while heavy weight feeders topped at 614.2c/kg, averaging 559c/kg.

Heifers in the 200kg to 280kg bracket performed well, making 806.2c/kg and averaging 693c/kg, while those under 200kg were down on last year, topping at 720.2c/kg. Medium weight feeder heifers topped at 712.2c/kg and averaged 643c/kg, while heavy weight feeder heifers made 522c/kg.



Elders Roma agent Keith Crouch said the lack of process buyers meant that grown cattle were pricing a lot lower than they have been in recent sales, while the competition for lightweight weaners remained strong.

"Kill cattle were cheaper just due to the works not being open, but the light cattle were just as dear as they were before Christmas," he said.



When asked if he thought the market would sustain the current prices in coming months, Mr Crouch said "I don't think anybody really knows that."

"I think it will be very strong if it keeps raining, but how long it's going to stay around for is anyone's guess," he said.

"But it will definitely remain strong for the short term period."

Mr Crouch said vendors, selling from Moonie, St George, Mitchell and Roma, would be very happy with the money they received for their cattle.



Despite only selling a small mob of cattle, Kylie Savadge, Southampton Station St George, was very pleased with the prices at the sale.

The small pen of five weaner steers topped the under 200kg bracket at 894.2c/kg, while a pen of Ms Savadge's heifers also made good money at 702c/kg.



Ms Savadge said she was only sending in "a few odds and sodds to test the waters."

"The agent rang me and said I hope you've got another six decks of them and I said no, not yet! Maybe come Easter time we might be able to rattle a few together," Ms Savadge said.

Many producers are unsure of how long the market will remain in its current state, but there is no doubt that those selling are satisfied with the present prices.

