Western Qld residents welcome Toowoomba IVF expansion

Western Queensland residents have welcomed the expansion of fertility services in Toowoomba as it means they have more options before considering a lengthy trip to Brisbane.

Toowoomba specialist City Fertility recently moved to a full-service clinic, allowing hopeful families to access all services in one location.



Dalby couple Emma-Jane and Nathan Jameson said the change was a big win for many like themselves who have wanted a family of their own for so long.

"It would be so much more convenient for couples to be able to lessen the stress of the process and minimise the costs associated with travel and time away from loved ones," Mrs Jameson said.

The couple said they would be forever indebted to their obstetrician and gynecologist for assisting them in conceiving their son, who is due in the next couple of months.

"It can be a very anxious time, but Dr Cerqui didn't treat us like a number and was invested in the process as much as we were. We have been truly blessed," Mrs Jameson said.

City Fertility CEO Adnan Catakovic said the upgrade would be more convenient for patients.

"Instead of having to travel to Brisbane, patients can now access treatment options, including egg retrieval closer to home," Mr Catakovic said.

A key part of the clinic's expansion was recruiting specialist Dr Anthony Cerqui, who has been practising in the region for 20 years. He joins Dr Lanziz Homar.

The pair has 40 years of gynaecology, obstetrics, and fertility experience between them.

"We often see fertility patients seek out our services from Roma/Morven, Quilpie and we do have some that fly from Townsville and Cairns for their gynaecology needs," Dr Cerqui said.



"It's exciting to be a part of a global network that is driven to deliver would-be parents the highest quality care from conception to delivery and provide a full-service facility on their doorstep."



The news comes after Toowoomba specialist Dr John Esler recently announced he was moving to Brisbane, handing over the reins to Dr Rachel Collings and Queensland Fertility Group.

More news

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

