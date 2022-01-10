Charbray cows and calves sell to $3750 at Toogoolawah

80 unjoined Red Brahman heifers, 20 to 24 months topped at $2800/hd, to average $2600/hd.

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 800 head on Friday. The market kicked the year off extremely strong.

Backgrounder cattle, trade feeder, replacement breeders and cows and calves all remained unchanged on last year's exceptional market.

The export feeder job did show some signs of weakening with all buyers in attendance, due to some uncertainty with processors weekly kill numbers.

Geoffrey and Leanne Hartwig, Eidsvold, sold an outstanding line of 92 Angus, Hereford and Droughtmaster cross steers with pens topping at $2710, $2700, $2650 and $2600/hd. I and L Paroz, Mutdapilly, sold a quality line of feeder steers 20-24 months topping at $2680/hd. M and A Gray, Nanango, sold a pen of Limo cross feeder steers 24 months for $2600/hd.



Jason and Kim Harvey, Toogoolawah, sold a pen of Santa backgrounder steers 16-18 months for $2100/hd. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold quality Santa cross backgrounder steers for $2050/hd. Peter Simpson, Commissioners Flat, sold pens of Charolais cross backgrounder steers 14 months for $2010, $2000 and $2000/hd.

Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold quality Charbray weaners steers six to eight months old $2070/hd. Jeremy Russell, Toogoolawah, sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster cross steers 12 months old for $2020/hd.



Bernie Witham, Esk, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2000/hd. P and F Eggleston, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster weaners six to eight months for $1890/hd. F and S Stretton, Blackbutt, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross steer calves five to six months old for $1810/hd.

A quality line of 80 Red Brahman, unjoined, replacement breeders came to hand and sold to strong competition. The line of heifers topped at $2800/hd and averaged just over $2600/hd for the entire draft. M and S Symes, Thangool, sold a quality line of Santa EU accredited heifers 14-16 months old for $2410/hd.



Triple P Past sold Droughtmaster heifers 20 months old for $2320/hd. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charbray weaner heifers, six to eight months for $2010/hd. Clint Ardrey, Kingaroy, sold Brahman cross feeder heifers for $2000/hd.



Peter Simpson, Commissioners Flat, sold a pen of Droughtmaster weaner heifers eight to 10 months old for $1800/hd. Tallara Past Co., Beaudesert, sold a pen of quality light, Angus cross weaner heifers, six months old for $1670/hd.

The cow and calf market remained strong with the lead of the cows and calves topping at $3750/unit for a pen of aged Charbray cows with young Euro cross calves at foot account B and A McLoughlin, Gatton. F and S Stretton, Blackbutt, sold a quality pen of aged Charolais cross cows with young calves at foot for $3700/unit.



P and F Eggleston sold 10-year-old Droughtmaster cows with Charolais cross calves four to six weeks at foot for $3500/unit. Cory Kruger, Toogoolawah, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows with calves at foot for $3450/hd. JR and LA Wendt, Fernvale, sold aged Brahman cross cows with young Brahman calves at foot for $3300/unit.