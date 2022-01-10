Cows and calves hit $3425 at Laidley

There were 511 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

Export cattle were slightly easier to last year's strong rates due to processing plants being affected by COVID-19.

All other descriptions of cattle sold to very strong rates, with cows and calves and younger cattle hitting record rates.

Troy McSweeny, Hattonvale, sold pens of cows and calves for $3425, $3350, $3300 and $3300. Wes White, Summerholm, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $3000. Geoff Cahill, Gatton, sold Charolais steers for $2740 and cows for $2280. Ron Monro, Tarampa, sold lines of feeder steers for $2800, $2560, $2410 and $2380 and Droughtmaster store cows for $2010.



Warren Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold a pen of Santa steers for $2700. Barry Neuendorff, Minden, sold a pen of Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2700. Andrew and Jayke Jackwitz, Lowood, sold Charolais feeder steers for $2500, lines of six to seven-month-old steers for $2060 and $2010 and four to five-month-old calves for $1550.



Peter and Lyn Vogler, Egypt, sold Murray Grey steers for $2530, $2430 and $2390. Justin and Kelly Bowman, Grandchester, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $2190. DL Pastoral, Rosewood, sold lines of Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $2160, $2110, $2090 and $2050.



Joel Hill, Fernvale, sold lines of Brangus and Brahman steers for $2270, $2210 and $1900. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Bazadais and Angus cows and calves for $3475, $3200 and $3100. Leon Mantefeul, Marburg, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1980. Jim O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold five to six-month-old Charolais steer calves for $1730. Watts Family, Ropeley, sold Speckle Park weaners, with steers making $2130 and heifers $1840.



Wayne Stanton, Neurum, sold a line of six to seven-month-old Charolais steer calves for $1875. Corey Hesse, Summerholm, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1910. Wayne Paulger, Kenilworth, sold a pen of Droughtmaster male calves for $1780. Collins Grazing, Anduramba, sold lines of Charbray weaners, five to eight months, with steers making $1850, $1700 and $1590 and heifers $1425.



Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold five to six-month-old Charolais calves, with steers making $1990 and heifers $1920. Tony James, Hattonvale, sold a pen of Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $1600. Doug Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais and Brahman weaner heifers for $1810 and $1640. Greg Sullivan, Peachester, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifer calves for $1510. Ron Gehrke, Summerholm, sold Charolais cows and calves for $3275.

