Bell races away in the sun

According to Bell Race Club treasurer Nathan McNamara, a crowd of 850 dressed up on Saturday, with a slight easterly breeze keeping temperatures down.
Those numbers were down on the 1300-strong crowd last year, which Mr McNamara said was a bit of an outlier event.
They had record nominations for the day, so much so that it was increased from five races to a six-race program.
A highlight was the running of the Wambo Cup, won by Moscini.
The cup comes to Bell every third year, being shared with Jandowae and Warra.
In the all-important Fashions on the Field, Kacey McEwan won the contemporary lady section while the classic winner was Emma Clarke.
