Bell races away in the sun

According to Bell Race Club treasurer Nathan McNamara, a crowd of 850 dressed up on Saturday, with a slight easterly breeze keeping temperatures down.

+22 Photos - Ropes n Spurs Photography













































MORE GALLERIES

Those numbers were down on the 1300-strong crowd last year, which Mr McNamara said was a bit of an outlier event.

They had record nominations for the day, so much so that it was increased from five races to a six-race program.

A highlight was the running of the Wambo Cup, won by Moscini.

The cup comes to Bell every third year, being shared with Jandowae and Warra.

In the all-important Fashions on the Field, Kacey McEwan won the contemporary lady section while the classic winner was Emma Clarke.



ALSO IN THE NEWS:



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

