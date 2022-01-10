Bell races away in the sun

Hundreds attend annual Bell race meeting

While the Wide Bay region was being battered by incessant rain, attendees at the annual Bell races had a fabulous afternoon out in the sun.

According to Bell Race Club treasurer Nathan McNamara, a crowd of 850 dressed up on Saturday, with a slight easterly breeze keeping temperatures down.

Those numbers were down on the 1300-strong crowd last year, which Mr McNamara said was a bit of an outlier event.

They had record nominations for the day, so much so that it was increased from five races to a six-race program.

A highlight was the running of the Wambo Cup, won by Moscini.

The cup comes to Bell every third year, being shared with Jandowae and Warra.

In the all-important Fashions on the Field, Kacey McEwan won the contemporary lady section while the classic winner was Emma Clarke.

