Beers and balls for a "bloody good" cause

The Noonga community were busy smashing wickets and buying plenty of raffle tickets on Saturday, raising much needed funds for the Miles Hospital Auxiliary in memory of one of their own.



A congregation of locals and visitors headed out to the Noonga community tennis courts for the Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial Cricket Day, braving the heat and humidity for the worthy cause.

Sheryl's husband Barry, along with sons Clancy and Henry, decided to run the event as a tribute to Sheryl after her passing last year, choosing to help other families with sick loved ones.

Despite the rules stating that there were no sheep stations to be won, the six-a-side competition saw many locals bring out their competitive streaks, while others chose the relaxed approach, batting with a beer in hand.



The event was not without its challenges as a storm rolled in on sunset, bringing with it lashings of rain and a poorly-timed power outage.

In a perfect example of bush ingenuity, the locals rallied with car spotlights to ensure the show would go on, setting the scene for an animated live auction.

Henry, an Elders agent and budding auctioneer, sold a number of prizes with the top priced item, a signed jersey from Australian test cricketer Nathan Lyon, going to Craig Murray for $1040.

Mr Murray said the shirt will be framed and is "heading straight to pool room."



Around $10,000 was raised on the day, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the furnishing of the new Miles palliative care unit, a cause which is very close to the hearts of the Sinnamon family and the entire Noonga community.



Clancy said the event was a chance for the community to help provide high quality care to those in need, allowing them to stay closer to home towards the end of their illness.



"We wanted to help give the patients a quality end of life period, particularly out here in rural Queensland where it's much harder to get to those sorts of facilities," he said.



As was mentioned by Mr Sinnamon in his speech on the night, the large crowd and success of the event was a testament to the role that Sheryl played within the community and how loved she was by all in attendance.



Clancy said the tight-knit community were always there to rally around those who needed an extra hand, as could be seen by the atmosphere both on and off the court on Saturday.

"It was a really good day, we had a great turnout. We had people travel up to six or seven hours to be here and participate," he said.



"It's great when you see a community come together to pull off a day like this, we're very lucky to call this place home."



